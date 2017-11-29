Forget matching bracelets — Famous In Love star Bella Thorne and her musician sister Dani are all about matching ink.
Back in September, Bella and Dani got matching tattoos that solidified their twin status. Each Thorne sister got the words "If lost, find twin" tatted on their foot.
Despite their four-year age difference (Bella is 20 and Dani is 24), the pair are self-proclaimed "twins," which, given how much they look alike despite their age gap, seems fitting.
Now, according to the Thorne sisters' interview with Paper, the ultra-close siblings are already planning a second, more subtle twin tat.
Advertisement
Bella told Paper during her joint interview with Dani that the duo's new tattoo idea won't be matchy-matchy like their first.
"Dani recently drew this little star in the middle of her thumb and pointer finger, right in that little soft spot. I've always drawn tattoos there, too," Bella told the outlet. "Dani was saying how she really wanted that tattoo, so I was like, 'Ah, you get the star. I'll get the smiley face, and then we'll have another matching tattoo.'"
Bella is all about body art, and is seemingly a fan of tiny pieces. Just this week, The Babysitter star took to Instagram to show off a new tattoo on her shoulder that reads – in scrawled, colourful writing – "I love you." She then took to her Instagram story to show off a small tattoo that reads "Bite me" on her hip.
Bella's relationship with Dani is definitely a constant in her life, so it makes sense that getting a tattoo together is a no-brainer for the "Just Call" singer.
"Thankful for this constant light and my life," Thorne wrote on Instagram.
If lost, you'll likely find these twins at the tattoo parlor.
Advertisement