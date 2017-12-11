At the end of November, the Recording Academy released the nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards, arguably one of the biggest accolades in music. All nominees have released music during the eligibility year — October 2016 through September 2017 — and have submitted their work for consideration. This means albums from Taylor Swift, who only released reputation earlier this month, and Drake, who didn’t submit More Life, will be missing from most categories. Swift's single "Look What You Made Me Do" is eligible, however.
Even though winners won’t be announced until the actual show airs on January 28, there will be lots to talk about in the weeks leading up to it.
And we can start that conversation right now with predictions for who will win. We made early guesses about who would be nominated in the “General Field” — the four categories that are open to all genres and include Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year — which represent the Academy’s highest honors of the night. In the weeks leading up to the nominee announcement, those categories had already garnered the most speculation from music critics.
Like many artists such as Frank Ocean and Drake, the Recording Academy no longer has my personal trust as a credible authority on the music industry. I agree with Drake’s assessment that they’re out of touch with emerging artists, and Frank’s critique that they, like the Oscars, are so white. But most importantly, Beyoncé has yet to win Album of the Year, and it’s unacceptable [insert 1,000 bee emojis].
Despite these lapses in judgment, I still think that there are some promising acts in the running for this year’s Grammys. Until then, check our predictions for who will take home the gold.