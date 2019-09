And on Monday, when Middleton wore the pearl and diamond choker, she styled it with something of Princess Diana’s, too: a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that were a wedding present to the Princess of Wales (Diana wore the same necklace and earrings for a visit with the Spanish royal family). As for her outfit, Middleton wore the heirloom jewellery with a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress, the same one both she and Meghan Markle , her brother-in-law Prince Harry's girlfriend, have worn. Markle, however, was not in attendance to celebrate the milestone anniversary.