Oh to be Kate Middleton. Not only is she living the plot of every fairy tale, having married a prince and all, but she has access to some of the best jewellery in the world, too. And we’re not just talking about her 12-carat sapphire and diamond engagement ring. On Monday evening, Middleton celebrated Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary at Windsor Castle wearing a pearl choker that belongs to Her Majesty.
The necklace is a beautiful four-strand choker with a diamond clasp, made from a collection of cultured pearls the Japanese government gave to the Queen as a gift. But Queen Elizabeth II, who wore it routinely during the 1980s and 1990s, isn't the only family member to sport the necklace: In 1982, Princess Diana chose it for a state banquet dinner in the Netherlands.
And on Monday, when Middleton wore the pearl and diamond choker, she styled it with something of Princess Diana’s, too: a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that were a wedding present to the Princess of Wales (Diana wore the same necklace and earrings for a visit with the Spanish royal family). As for her outfit, Middleton wore the heirloom jewellery with a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress, the same one both she and Meghan Markle, her brother-in-law Prince Harry's girlfriend, have worn. Markle, however, was not in attendance to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
Before Queen Elizabeth II gifts Princess Charlotte her very own set of diamonds and pearls, here's how Her Majesty, Princess Di, and Middleton have each worn the necklace over the years. Really, there's no better accessory than such a meaningful hand-me-down.