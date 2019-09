3 Easy Holiday-Ready Looks That Will Draw ALL The Compliments

It's officially the holiday season, which means that over the next few weeks you'll be bombarded with a lot of new beauty launches. Think: tinsel-wrapped body butters, gingerbread-themed lipsticks, and gift set upon gift set of mini makeup finds. Sephora's holiday offerings alone take up over nine pages on the retailer's website. So unless you're planning on trying everything, you'll have to be judicial about how to spend your hard-earned cash.