Lea Michele Loses It Over Ramona Singer At The AMAs

Lea Michele is living proof that you can be an award-nominated actress with killer pipes and still get starstruck. The Glee alum received the surprise of a lifetime at the 2017 AMAs red carpet when she received a special message from one of her idols, the lovely Ramona Singer of Real Housewives of New York.
E! News' Jason Kennedy had the honours of facilitating Michele's life-changing moment when he asked her to watch a video from her favourite fan; but, nothing could have prepared The Mayor star for what she was about to see.
"Hey Lea, I know you're presenting tonight, and I know you're going to do fabulous," Singer said in her recording, which she also shared on her Instagram account.
Everyone loves a compliment, but what Singer said next made Michele blush as pink as her stunning J. Mendel gown.
"You have a fabulous voice, so maybe you can sing me a birthday song because it was my birthday yesterday," Singer continued. "But, more importantly, I think you should come to New York City and film with us on the Housewives show and just hang."
Honestly, seeing Michele sip Champagne with the RHONY women would be a dream come true for anyone who loves drama. After all, she's already proved to Andy Cohen that she's a scholar in all things Housewives.
Unsurprisingly, the super-fan totally lost it.
"I am shaking. I am literally shaking," Michele responded. "I am so excited. Ramona, I love you. Happy birthday. Any time you want to hang out in New York, I am there."
Fans, too, were pumped about the prospect of seeing their queens come together. "E News doing a live cross in a Lea Michele red carpet interview to Ramona Singer is the actual definition of all my worlds colliding," one fan tweeted. Another shared, "@Andy make this happen, please!"
We'll be waiting.
