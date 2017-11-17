Few words in the English dictionary can truly describe the bone-chilling sense of horror that comes with accidentally dropping an eyeshadow palette or powder blush on the floor. Nine times out of 10, it's completely destroyed — and the shattered pan of pigment looking back at you starts to feel like two £20 notes ripped in a million little pieces.
Perhaps that's why, even when the monstrous aftermath of broken makeup is not happening to you, it feels personal. Especially if the chaos isn't just coming from someone's home — but the Disneyland of beauty, Sephora. At least, that was the case when people got word that a small child reportedly went wild on a Make Up For Ever display at the retailer, demolishing thousands of pounds-worth of sample products in the process. The picture, which you can see for yourself below, is worth a million audible gasps.
According to Insider, a woman named Brittney Nelson posted a photo of the scene to Facebook. The caption read: "£1000 of Make Up Forever eye shadow destroyed at Sephora tonight due to a small child," she alleged. "I’m sure he/she thought they were like finger paints and had no idea how naughty they were being." As you can see from the smeared pigments smattered across the display, the only thing missing from this crime scene is the yellow tape.
People are reacting to the post the same way one would if it happened to them: with shock, horror, and even rage. On Twitter, there were lots of cry emojis. One user said simply, "we gotta have a talk with who committed this travesty." Another, "All that MAKE UP!!!! I'm clutching my heart right now...." Others, unfortunately, took to mum-shaming. But there was one person, at least, who was able to see the silver lining: "This child is an artistic GENIUS!! This is an incredible piece of art!!"
The curious case of how a young child — if it really was a young child — got to the tip-top of a makeup display remains unsolved. Sephora has declined to comment on the matter, and we've reached out Nelson and Make Up For Ever for more information. Maybe tonight you should hold your makeup palettes a little tighter, and don't forget to tell them how much you love them.
