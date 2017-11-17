Perhaps that's why, even when the monstrous aftermath of broken makeup is not happening to you, it feels personal. Especially if the chaos isn't just coming from someone's home — but the Disneyland of beauty, Sephora. At least, that was the case when people got word that a small child reportedly went wild on a Make Up For Ever display at the retailer, demolishing thousands of pounds-worth of sample products in the process. The picture, which you can see for yourself below, is worth a million audible gasps.