Alaïa's work defined '80s fashion; his bodycon designs and his precise and structured tailoring led him to the nickname "The King of Cling," and would serve as inspiration for countless designers to come. Alaïa was never one to follow the rules, be it through his creations or in response to the industry's strict demands or scheduling. Instead, he often showed his ready-to-wear and couture collections at a time that best suited him.