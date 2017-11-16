Story from Travel

The Most Instagrammable Winter City Has Been Revealed & It's Beautiful

Natalie Gil
We might be loath to admit it, but getting a little love on Instagram is often enough to leave us feeling all warm and fuzzy inside, and what's one way of ensuring we receive as many likes as possible this winter? 'Gramming the hell out of a gorgeous city, of course.
Luckily, someone's worked out the most hashtagged wintery cities to help us decide where to go on a last-minute snowy minibreak. Coming up trumps is Bern, the capital of Switzerland, according to the figures from Focus Clinic. #Bern has been used 1,082,440 times on Instagram, with Aspen in Colorado coming a close second, having been 'grammed 935,040 times, the Evening Standard reported.
Bern, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an architectural wonder that's popular with skiers thanks to its cold temperatures and snow-covered mountains. It aso has a delightful Christmas market, an igloo hotel, numerous ice rinks and plentiful fondue opportunities – all of which could provide the basis for some cracking Instagram #content.
The Swiss mountain resort of Zermatt and the village of Grindelwald, another popular skiing destination, also made the top 10, along with three stunning locations in the US. While there are certainly cheaper ways to rack up a few Instagram likes (dogs, shameless selfies, snapshots from trendy exhibitions), taking an impromptu trip to one of these places is bound to be more memorable.

The top 10 most Instagrammable winter destinations

1. Bern, Switzerland (tagged 1,082,440 times)
2. Aspen, Colorado, US (935,040)
3. Northern Lights, Tromsø, Norway (768,516)
4. Chamonix, France (611,675)
5. Yosemite National Park, California, US (611,675)
6. Zermatt, Switzerland (400,215)
7. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, US (314,870)
8. Bled, Slovenia (306,285)
9. Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic (179,914)
10. Grindelwald, Switzerland (149,836)
