This Model's Approach To Body Positivity Will Have You Rolling With Laughter

RIDIN PURDY .... :))) Sing along: "They see me rollin They LOVIN' Patrolling they tryin to catch me ridin' PURDY Tryin to catch me ridin' Purdy Tryin to catch me ridin' Purdy Tryin to catch me ridin' Purdy Tryin to catch me ridin' Purdy" —� say 'YES' to my remake of the famous classic " ridin dirty" song by chamillionaire —� —� ???Khrystyana ??? photo by @duyschmoo makeup @kelliemakeup
@yahoonews article for “Ridin Purdy” photos: What inspired you to show off your rolls ? - Well, I’ve had a rollercoaster relationship with my rolls. When I was a straight size model my tummy was never lean, even with all the work I put into my body. Now that I’m a plus size model, and we are stepping into a new era of inclusivity and diversity, I’ve just started embracing my body less than a year ago. My belly, however, was the very last part of my body that I had to learn to love again. Because even in the plus size fashion industry, a perfectly curvy hourglass shaped model with a leaner stomach is usually preferred. So it took me awhile to start liking my rolls because the industry opinion shaped my own negative opinion of my body until the day I said “screw it! Dear Tummy, You are here whether people like you or not! We're in this together and we’re gonna make it work! Who said a belly isn’t cool and sexy? Nope, not us, not any more!!!" And somehow in one day this hate turned into love and I genuinely like my rolls now. Now when i shoot with a photographer I always make sure to ask them, "Don't photoshop my ‘pride and joy' please”. I remember posting my first image a while ago with my rolls showing (I was a bit terrified because my audience was used to my edited glam images, but I did it anyway) and somehow my following doubled in a day or two. And the more honest i got with my photos the more positive feedback I got. So many women and men can actually relate to my hate to love story. Occasionally I’ll get a body shamer calling me words. I don’t block them, i talk lovingly to them because often they also seek that self love and somehow my images trigger something in them to lash out. But it's okay, I can relate to lashing out too, I used to do it a lot. And I used lyrics from @chamillionaire but took “ridin' dirty” and remade them into “ridin' Purdy”. Somehow I often sing the original when i look at my rolls but I recently realized that I kept unconsciously reinforcing the word “hate” towards my rolls, so I changed ‘"hate" to "love". Now I sing “They see me rollin’ they lovin” — Photos @duyschmoo