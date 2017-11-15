Gwen Stefani Wants To Rule Christmas Like Mariah Carey

The OG Hollaback Girl wants to be more like the diva that rules the holidays.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Gwen Stefani is hoping that her new holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, will have the longevity and catchiness of "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
"I want to be Mariah Carey," Stefani told ET. "I mean, she's the one who just...she killed it, you know what I mean? That would be my fantasy [to create a Christmas classic]."
Stefani's new album does go the route of Carey's 1994 Merry Christmas – both albums mix new, contemporary releases alongside more traditional holiday fare. Unfortunately, Stefani isn't offering a cover of "All Want For Christmas Is You," but there's always next year.
Following in the Carey's footsteps wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. According to Billboard, Carey's holiday track re-enters the music charts every year and has only gotten more popular since its release. In fact, it hit No. 11 on the Billboard charts last year, the highest it's ever reached since its debut 22 years ago.
Stefani adds that working on her holiday album has been a different experience than her other work. Instead of focusing on a specific moment in time, she created songs that she'd want to come back to year after year. That includes the title track, a duet with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. She also looked at it like a challenge. After spending most of her life in a ska band and crafting super-poppy Top 40 hits, singing something like "Silent Night" was a drastic change.
"It's hard, but it was fun, and I got to do it in my way, so [it was a] fun project," Stefani added. "I feel like it's just one of those things where if I got it right on this record, it will be around for a long time."
