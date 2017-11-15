Fact: Dogs are perfect creatures that are too good for humans and the cold, dark world we've created. They're joyful, snuggly, free-spirited, and have the ability to make even the most stoic person alive squee emphatically. So, when we hear stories about a pooch getting sick, we all understandably go into full-on panic mode.
The same is true for Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted on Sunday that her bulldog Puddy, a.k.a. her "first born baby" had been hospitalised.
At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts :( my first born baby— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2017
Immediate after posting, fans started tweeting both their condolences and photos of ridiculously cute pups in hopes of putting a smile on her face. There were these dogs, who looked very festive in their wheelbarrow while surrounded by pumpkins.
Advertisement
Our pups are sending your pup good vibes!!! pic.twitter.com/D4LhBpx5CW— Peabody Johanson (@bakerpeabody) November 13, 2017
Then, there was this dog who doesn't seem to know how to keep all of his teeth in his mouth.
Sending love from me and my bully Winston ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1iv04LjCqu— Tasha James (@theglossier) November 13, 2017
Overall, there were a lot of dogs riding the good vibes train, and their loyalty and love seemed to work, because now Puddy is back at home!
My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you pic.twitter.com/3kpdQAFxsj— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2017
Teigen shared her utter excitement along with a video of Luna and Puddy hanging out on what appears to be a fabulous, fuzzy rug.
"My baby is back!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you," she captioned the 10-second clip. Later, she added that Puddy "does have a tumour on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast," but that she was "so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving."
If you're sad that you are not invited to her work shindig, don't worry: neither was I. But the sting of not being included in what has to be one delicious gathering — she is the author of a cookbook, after all — pales in comparison to how giddy I am to see a member of her family back in motion. Finally, we've been graced with some damn good news for a change!
Advertisement