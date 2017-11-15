Jessica Chastain Is So Done With Female Stereotypes In Hollywood

Shortly after establishing herself as one of Hollywood's best actresses through her work in The Help and The Tree of Life, Chastain received a much-deserved Golden Globe Award and Oscar nomination for her incredible work as the CIA intelligence analyst who lead the decade-long mission to capture Osama bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty. With each of her roles, Chastain hopes to send the message to young girls and women that she can be the star of her own life and no field is off-limits.