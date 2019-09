Jessica Chastain Is So Done With Female Stereotypes In Hollywood

The Oscar nominee's feminism extends far beyond the roles she chooses. She's also been an outspoken supporter of Democratic candidates including Hillary Clinton and a proponent of Obamacare and health coverage for women . She also swiftly responded to the Harvey Weinstein allegations, tweeting that she'd been "warned" about Weinstein since she entered the industry and calling out people who criticised women for not speaking up about his behaviour sooner when no shortage of men in Hollywood were also aware of the alleged sexual misconduct. "Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behaviour," Chastain posted on October 9.