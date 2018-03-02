Ten years ago, I was doing a VCH piercing. It didn't matter how much I tried to relax the client, she was too much in her own head (which was understandable, given the area). Then, as I started pushing the needle through, she grabbed my arm, and pulled my hand away. This needle is sticking half-way in her hood — right in the middle of it — and she said, 'I can't do it.' I was like, "But it's halfway through your skin right now!" She told me to take it out. So she bled a bit, and I had to put some pressure on it for a while and just keep her there for a while. I felt bad — I remember that day like it was yesterday. That was the exact moment I decided to go deep into the speeches before I do these piercings.