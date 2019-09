Everything You Want To Know About Vagina Piercings (& We Mean Everything)

The genital area is, by far, the most polarising place to get pierced. But, according to the pros, it's just as easy and safe as piercing your nipples , or your belly button , or even your ears , but it is shrouded in a whole lot more mystery. Even the mere mention might make you shudder with fear — or leave you excited with interest. Hell, maybe you even have one. But regardless of your initial position, you're probably at least a little curious.