Did You Catch Hilary Duff's Recycled Lyrics On Taylor Swift's Album?

Taylor Swift just dropped reputation today, and like any best friend, she made sure to shout out some of her favourite pals. In the video for "Look What You Made Me Do," she addresses the criticism she's received for having a squad of girlfriends: Swift wears the t-shirt from "You Belong With Me" video that is emblazoned with her friends' names in Sharpie marker. There's also a scene in which she cracks a whip in front of a squad full of mannequin pals, while she's wearing a fierce latex getup.
But Swift still appreciates her friends, regardless of what the world at large says about her squad. In a song from reputation, she even subtly sends love to one of her favourite stars: Hilary Duff.
Advertisement
Marie Claire reveals that lyrics from "Getaway Car" are lyrics that Duff wrote in her 2015 song, "Breathe In. Breathe Out." from her 2015 album of the same name. "X marks the spot/where we fell apart" are the lyrics in question, and you can listen to the Duff song here. Swift even confirmed that she loves "Breathe In. Breathe Out." in a now-deleted Tumblr post.
.@taylorswift13 has revealed on Tumblr what her favorite song off of @HilaryDuff's "Breathe In. Breathe Out." is: pic.twitter.com/XqAxG8CzpO— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) June 25, 2015
It's no secret that Swift has been a Duff fan for a long time, and Hello Giggles charts a timeline of Swift's fandom. In 2008, they hung out on set of Total Request Live together. She also calls Duff a "magical princess" when a fan asked Swift about her favourite lipstick. "The singer replied saying, “Dragon Girl by Nars. Another good one is Luxembourg by Nars but it’s glossier. I bought it cause I heard on the radio that Hilary Duff uses it. And Hilary Duff is a magical princess," Swift wrote.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement