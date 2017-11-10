A Reddit user claims that Hong Kong-based sex toy company Lovense Remote, a remote-control vibrator app, recorded their sex sounds without their knowledge and stored them in the app's local folder, according to The Verge.
The user, who says the app recorded a six-minute audio file, says they allowed the app to access their phone's mic and camera, but not for recording while in use. A few other users on the thread confirmed that they had experienced the same scenario.
Earlier today, a Reddit user who said they represent Lovense responded, saying the recording was a "minor bug" only affecting Android users.
"Regarding the sound file in question, it has already been confirmed that this is a minor bug — a temporary file that is created when someone uses the Sound Control feature," @lovense2 said. "Your concern is completely understandable. But rest assured, no information or data is sent to our servers. This cache file currently remains on your phone instead of deleting itself once your session is finished. Also, when the file is created it overwrites itself (no new files are created)."
The user added that the company's programmers are working on an update that will make the file delete automatically after you stop using the sound function.
The Verge reported that Lovense had another security issue earlier this year. A butt plug it manufactures was found to be hackable.
In a similar but unrelated case last year, a woman sued the manufacturer of We-Vibe for collecting and transmitting her information, such as her email address and the vibration settings she used for its app-enabled vibrator. The company settled for £2.8 million.
We reached out to Lovense for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
