If there's one thing Taylor Swift is known for — aside from her music — it's her squad. Swift loves to celebrate her friends (and fans love to speculate about which of Swift's former friends might not be part of the group anymore). And now that reputation is out, fans have discovered a sweet Easter egg nod to one of Swift's pals. The baby voice at the beginning of "Gorgeous" is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, James Reynolds.
Dedicated Swifties were quick to notice that in the album's official book, the "Gorgeous" credits include the line, "baby intro voice by James Reynolds."
When "Gorgeous" was first released, some fans speculated that the baby voice might belong to North West. That would definitely have been a plot twist in the Swift/Kanye West drama, but it looks like that theory wasn't true after all.
Confirmed: The child’s voice at the beginning of Taylor Swift’s song ‘Gorgeous’ from her album #reputation is Blake and Ryan’s oldest daughter James. pic.twitter.com/PoIBF5fKXc— Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) November 10, 2017
A viral tweet from a fan who appears to have gone to a secret reputation listening session claims that Swift was inspired to use James' voice in the intro after hearing her say the word "gorgeous" while she played them the song.
"Taylor was with Blake and Ryan at the beach and was playing gorgeous for them on her guitar, and then their daughter, James, kept saying "gorgeous" over and over.. so Taylor was like, "could i use that?" and the intro was born," the fan tweeted.
Taylor was with Blake and Ryan at the beach and was playing gorgeous for them on her guitar, and then their daughter, James, kept saying “gorgeous” over and over— jess (@jessxtn) November 10, 2017
.. so Taylor was like, “could i use that?” and the intro was born
As People pointed out, some fans also noticed that when Swift posted an Instagram preview of "Gorgeous," both Reynolds and Lively liked the post.
Will Lively and Reynolds' second daughter, Inez, appear on a future Swift track? Only time will tell. But we'll be diligently scanning Swift's future Instagram posts for potential clues like this one.
