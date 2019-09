Here Are The 5 Women Who Have Accused Louis C.K. Of Sexual Misconduct

Just a month after the disturbing allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein were published in two detailed exposés from the New Yorker and the New York Times , another well-known man is being called out for alleged sexual misconduct by five women. The New York Times reports that Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct by Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner, Rebecca Corry, and a woman who wishes to remain anonymous. All five of the women accuse the comedian of masturbating or asking to masturbate in front of them, in most cases without their consent. Many of these instances took place in professional settings.