Here Are The 5 Women Who Have Accused Louis C.K. Of Sexual Misconduct

Just a month after the disturbing allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein were published in two detailed exposés from the New Yorker and the New York Times, another well-known man is being called out for alleged sexual misconduct by five women. The New York Times reports that Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct by Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner, Rebecca Corry, and a woman who wishes to remain anonymous. All five of the women accuse the comedian of masturbating or asking to masturbate in front of them, in most cases without their consent. Many of these instances took place in professional settings.
Earlier today, the Hollywood Reporter wrote that the New York premiere of Louis C.K.'s upcoming movie, I Love You, Daddy, was abruptly canceleld due to "unexpected circumstances." A source told the outlet that this move was made in anticipation of the New York Times story. His planned appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was also canceled.
Rumors of this alleged misconduct have been circulating for years. In 2012, Gawker published a blind item titled "Which Beloved Comedian Likes to Force Female Comics to Watch Him Jerk Off?" Three years later Defamer wrote "Louis C.K. Will Call You Up to Talk About His Alleged Sexual Misconduct."
Refinery29 has reached out to Louis C.K., Dana Min Goodman, Julia Wolov, and Rebecca Corry for comment.
Ahead are the five women and their accusations of sexual misconduct against Louis C.K.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
