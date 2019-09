Whether it's fronting a campaign for a label such as AG or launching her own covetable collections from her eponymous brand , pretty much anything Alexa Chung touches or wears, we want a piece of. Today, Chung unveils her very first bag, in support of the annual charity initiative Amex Shop Small. Priced at just £25, the gorgeous gingham tote is significantly more affordable than other pieces from the Alexachung range but is just as playful, chic and current as we might expect from the beloved Brit style icon. "I was asked to create a canvas bag, and to be honest with you we had a couple of other versions in the works before this particular shape occurred to me. I wanted to make something unexpected and recently I have noticed a trend for micro bags," Chung explains. "This is the first bag we have created as a brand and I wanted it to reflect our goals as a company: to make things that are fun, classic, quirky but easy and cool. The gingham is a colour way we had applied to one of my favourite dresses in our second collection and I love it because it’s classic but fresh, and the mini sizing is an interesting play with proportion."