For my first time in Georgia (for MB Fashion Week Tbilisi), I was quite unsure what to expect. Tbilisi proved to be a great place, which, alongside a sublime hotel stay, offered a thrilling trip into a culture which has been equally influenced by the East as it has by the West.
Hipster places, great interiors and architecture – not to mention fantastic music – all mean that Tbilisi’s title of "the new Berlin" is really well deserved. Food is budget-friendly, there are bakeries on every corner and Georgian wine is among the best I’ve tasted. Ahead is a foolproof guide to some of my favourite things to do in Tbilisi.