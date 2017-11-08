Here Are The Results Of Major 2017 US Races & Ballot Measures

All eyes were on the 2018 US midterm elections, but Election Day 2017 has taken centre stage. It proved to be an important and extremely telling referendum on Trump's time in office.
On the surface, the election seemed to be a sleepy one since it's an off year: Only two states chose a governor and there were fewer ballot measures than in previous off-year elections. But Tuesday marked several major firsts — such as the first transgender state legislator in Virginia and the first female Seattle mayor in more than 90 years.
Plus, after the 2016 presidential election, people seem to be more in tune with the importance of going to the polls. It was a decidedly successful night for Democrats and a much-needed reminder that 2018 victories are possible as long as the party stays active and engaged.
Here's a look at the key races and ballot measures, why they're so important, and the results.