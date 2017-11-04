Juliana Margulies Recounts Weinstein, Seagal Brushes With Sexual Harassment

Margulies was initially hesitant to meet up with Seagal. "I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, 'Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.' And I didn’t. And I said, 'And I don’t take subways late at night.'" According to Margulies, the female casting director was very reassuring. "And she said, 'Don’t worry we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman,'" Margulies recounted, adding that when she got to the hotel at 10:40 p.m. ET, the casting director wasn't there, but Seagal was. "He made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life," she said. "I got out of there unscathed. I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room…I sorta screamed my way out."