Juliana Margulies Recounts Weinstein, Seagal Brushes With Sexual Harassment

When the second encounter occurred a few years later in 1996, Margulies was much warier when Harvey Weinstein requested a meeting . At this point, the actress was in her third season of ER. Margulies was promised that if she took the meeting, she would get a screen test. She was also promised that the woman accompanying her would be in the room with them. "She knocked on the door, and she was standing behind me," Margulies told the radio show host. "And he opened the door in a bathrobe. I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at her, daggers," she recalled. Margulies explained that when she turned to the woman standing behind her, "I caught her in a shrug – like, 'What could I do?' And he looked at me, furious, and took the door and he said, 'Just wanted to say good audition.' And he slammed the door."