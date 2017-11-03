A Judge Ordered This Man To Write 144 Compliments To His Ex

In a move that's usually reserved for pre-schoolers, a judge in Hawaii has ordered a man to write 144 compliments to his ex-girlfriend.
Though the punishment might seem childish, it's fitting for this guy, who was taken to court because he broke an order not to contact his ex and was harassing her over text, Mashable reports.
Darren Young, 30, was ordered in February not to contact his ex-girlfriend, even over telephone, after she sought an order for protection. He broke the order only a month later, Maui News reports, by calling and texting her 144 times within a few hours.
Judge Rhonda Loo sentenced Young to writing 144 compliments about his ex in exchange for the 144 calls and texts, many of which she said were "nasty." He has also been sentenced to pay $2,400 (£1,800) in fines and perform 200 hours of community service.
"For every nasty thing you said about her, you’re going to say a nice thing," Loo told Young, according to Maui News. "No repeating words."
Prior to his sentencing, Young also spent 157 days in jail for failing to abide by the protective order. Deputy Public Defender Zach Raidmae said his time locked up helped Young to realise why he was in the wrong. "One hundred and fifty-seven days is a long time to think about what tasteless things were said and the importance of abiding by protective orders," he said, according to Maui News.
Young, for one, said that he has learned his lesson. "I’m not going to do it again," he said, according to Maui News. "I’m ready to move forward with my life." The couple broke up nine months ago and Young has the next 144 days to finish writing out his compliments.
