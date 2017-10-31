Jennifer Lopez Was On Halloween Makeup Duty This Year

Being a parent on Halloween means one thing: costume (and most likely, face painting) duty. Whether you're a celeb parent being forced to dress up like your child's favourite Disney character or you have to take off of work to escort your little one trick-or-treating, it's safe to say the holiday changes once you have a kid. And in the case of Jennifer Lopez, she has become quite the makeup artist when it comes to her daughter.
The singer/actress posted to her Instagram account a photo of her new SFX duties for 9-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz. Showcasing the inner workings of the life of any parent during the ghoulish festivities, her caption says it all: "Mamá makeup duties...#happyhalloween����.."
Lopez's children both dressed up for the night — her son rocking a Baymax costume and Emme portraying a "pretty lil fox" — but there's no photographic proof that the "Ni Tú Ni Yo" singer and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez brought out a couples costume this year. Regardless, that didn't stop the couple from opening up about their public relationship in the December issue of Vanity Fair.
