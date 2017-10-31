Update: Deadline reported Thursday that production on House of Cards' sixth season has been suspended.
"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the production companies said in a joint statement provided to Deadline.
This story was originally published on October, 30, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.
Netflix will end the drama House of Cards with its sixth season, Variety reports. This news comes on the heels of the recent allegations against the show's lead actor Kevin Spacey. The sixth season was set to be the show's final season.
Netflix confirmed that it finalised this decision months before allegations against Spacey surfaced.
Production for the sixth season of House of Cards is already underway.
"In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported," Netflix said in a statement. "As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time." The streaming service added that it was "deeply troubled" by the news regarding Spacey.
On Sunday, Buzzfeed reported an accusation of sexual assault against Spacey. The actor Anthony Rapp, most well-known for his role in Rent (2005), alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances in a hotel room when Rapp was only 14.
Following this news, House of Cards creator Beau Willimon released a statement, calling the accusation "deeply troubling."
The statement, reported by Variety, reads, "Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling. During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on ‘House of Cards,’ I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”
Spacey released his own statement after Buzzfeed published Rapp's account. The Oscar-winning actor claimed he did not remember their encounter, which would have occurred well over 30 years ago. (Rapp said the encounter occurred in 1986, while Rapp was working in the Broadway production of Precious Sons.)
"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," Spacey's statement, released on Twitter, reads. "I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
Spacey went on to say that he lives his life as a "gay man." It is the first time Spacey has publicly acknowledged what was a widely circulated rumour about his sexuality.
