"I'd remind them that anyone who is going out of their way to try to put their negativity onto you and make you feel a certain way, that's just a reflection of how they feel inside. I know that’s a cliché, but it could not be more true. Like, recently, I was playing guitar around some girls that were musicians as well, and one of the girls started ripping the guitar right in front of my eyes. I looked at my hands and started feeling so insecure. And then I started thinking negative thoughts about her. But then inside my mind I was like No, this is the poison right here. This is the mental mechanism that I’m always observing and preaching about. I had to stop in that moment to observe that and remember to carry that awareness through my life.