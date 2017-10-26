Is This Taylor Swift's Doppelgänger — Or Another Alter Ego?

Doppelgängers are inherently interesting, partly because there is evidence to support the ancient belief that somewhere in the world, there's probably someone who looks damn near identical to you. And while most people will never run into the 2.0 version of themselves on the street or online, when you are celebrity — with massive, worldwide reach — the odds of that happening are significantly higher. Case in point: Taylor Swift.
That's right, Swift's very believable lookalike has been identified by the internet, and people are all but freaking out over the similarities. Her name's Laura Cadman, and she's a university student from Manchester. Scrolling through her Instagram page, it's easy to see the resemblance. But Cadman told Mirror UK that this is pure coincidence. "Nothing prompted me to have this look — I am naturally blonde, reasonably tall and reasonably slim," she said.
She does, however, admit to using Swift's signature beauty look as inspiration — namely, the choppy blond bob, red lip, and winged-out cat eye. "The rest of my 'Taylor Swift look' just consists of classic red lipstick and eyeliner, which I personally think is the most flattering makeup on me— I know that whatever suits her will most likely suit me," Cadman explained.
Turns out, there are downsides to being mistaken for a celebrity: “I’ve had people take photos of me without my permission, which is unnerving,” said Cadman. "My mum gets bored of cashiers pointing it out because it happens all the time — she says she wants people to see me for me and appreciate that I’m pretty because I’m me, not because I look like Taylor."
Considering Cadman is a big fan of the singer's music, we think the pair's similarities would make the perfect way to ask for an alter ego cameo in Swift's next music video...
