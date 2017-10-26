Selena Gomez Announces First Live Performance Since Kidney Transplant

Last month, Selena Gomez announced that she'd been laying low over the summer because she was recovering from a kidney transplant. Since the operation, she hasn't performed any live concerts. But soon, she'll be coming back in full swing at the American Music Awards, where she'll sing her new single "Wolves."
Selena teased "Wolves" earlier in the week in an Instagram post with the chorus's lyrics: "I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves." The photo shows Selena, a wolf, and Marshmello, the producer she worked with on the song. The EDM track, which dropped yesterday, wistfully describes a moment with a lover that she's pining to relive.
The singer had to get the kidney transplant to treat her lupus, a disease that can cause kidney failure. Her friend, actress Francia Raisa, provided the kidney. "I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," Selena explained on Instagram in September. "It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you."
Selena has a long history with the AMAs, where she also performed "The Heart Wants What It Wants" and "Same Old Love." At the 2016 ceremony, she was presented with the Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock award, though she hasn't snagged any of this year's nominations. (Bruno Mars is getting the most attention at this year's awards, with eight noms.) The show will also feature a performance by Diana Ross, who will receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.
