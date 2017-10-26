Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Just Got The Seal Of Approval From Her Bestie

Taylor Swift is full in the throes of l'amour with Joe Alwyn, an under-the-radar English actor. She's written songs about her new guy, although, for the most part, they've kept their romance out of the press.
The couple has been so elusive that we don't know a whole lot about Alwyn, other than his acting roles. In England, actors tend to live a lower-profile life than in Hollywood, but we do know that he may be appearing in an upcoming Taylor Swift video...at least, we hope he is.
Which is why we are so excited to hear from Ed Sheeran, Taylor's music bestie. The "Shape of You" singer chatted with Capital Breakfast, a radio show, where he vouched for Taylor's new beau.
Advertisement
"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," said Sheeran. "We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well." Swift was spotted in London filming a new music video earlier this month, and since Alwyn lives there too, we assume that she's been in the UK to hang out with her favourite boys.
Sheeran also got us even more excited for Reputation, which reportedly will be released on 10th November. "I think the songs are great. I think the visuals ... she’s really putting everything into the visuals as well, the visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album," he gushed, which has us wondering if Swift is releasing a visual album. If anyone knows what's behind Swift's famously opaque curtain, it's Sheeran, so we are paying extra close attention to his words. He's one bestie that is part of her innermost circle.
Advertisement