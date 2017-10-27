Kristen Bell & Mila Kunis Got Matching Haircuts

Bell showed off the new 'dos on Instagram with the caption, "Friendship haircuts #badmomsxmas #milakunis." They've both now got bobs that fall in subtle waves just below their chins.
It looks like Kunis got her bob back in September, while Bell's is newer. They're among a long list of celebs including Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and Bella Hadid to chop their hair just below their chins over the past few months. Given the style's popularity, it's no surprise that it dominated New York Fashion Week.
The two actors are co-starring in A Bad Moms Christmas, the sequel to the 2016 comedy Bad Moms. In the movie, which comes out 1st November, they both play mothers struggling to host their mums for the holidays on top of their own mothering duties. They decide to "put the ass back in Christmas," as the third protagonist played by Kathryn Hahn puts it, by rebelling against expectations around the holiday. They steal a tree, dance on Santa's lap, and engage in other rowdy behaviour.
Bell and Kunis are both mums IRL and can relate to their characters: "I think nowadays, if shit's going wrong and I call my best friend and I'm like, 'I don't know, this colour is coming out of her nose and I'm pretty sure she's dying,'" Kunis told Pop Sugar. "And it's OK to do that now, but I don't know if it necessarily was OK before. I think this movie brings light to that."
Bell added, "We all feel frazzled; we all feel overworked and terrified we're messing up our humans."
It seems they've bonded over the movie and the real-life situations they've both experienced. Who needs friendship bracelets when you can get matching hair?
