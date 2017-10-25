Blake Shelton Can't Stop Singing About Gwen Stefani's Lipstick

When you enter into a new relationship, you can only hope that your partner doesn't snore, judge your Real Housewives addiction, and that your friends adore them. But in the case of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, what works for them happens to go down very publicly — like packing on the PDA, talking about their love in press interviews, and writing songs about each other. Case in point: Shelton can't stop singing about his rockstar girlfriend... and her £7 lipstick.
On the country singer's upcoming album called Texoma Shore, there is a track — titled “Turnin’ Me On" — that expresses exactly what Stefani does to make Shelton sweat. The match to his flame? Her signature red lipstick from Revlon.
Advertisement
“Knows how to set me on fire / she’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / there ain’t no turnin’ back,” Shelton sings in the track. “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”
Stefani is the global ambassador for the high street beauty brand, so it only makes sense why the fiery colour would catch Shelton's eye so often. After all, she's practically the patron saint of red lipstick. And while we're pretty sure most significant others would never notice the brand of lip colour we were wearing, it's nice to know that Shelton pays attention to details — even if he can't quite tell the difference between the Cherries in the Snow and Spicy Cinnamon shades.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement