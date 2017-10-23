Zara Wants You To Wear Men's Clothes

Every Monday we do our weekly pilgrimage to Zara's website to check out their new arrivals. Today we were excited to see a pair of wide leg yellow corduroy trousers (we've been on the lookout for a pair since last March when a perfect pink pair went down the runway at Celine's Fall show), but we were super surprised to find out they were actually men's pants. Of course! How did it not occur to us before to check out the men's department?
The corduroy trousers weren't the only menswear item that crossed over to the women's section of the site, there were also coats and sweaters. Once we saw how amazing all the menswear pieces they put together looked, we decided to just go straight to the source and see what cool menswear pieces we could claim as our own.
We were already stoked about the oversized trend but now we have so many more options at our fingertips and it's almost too good! Click ahead for the best menswear you need this season.