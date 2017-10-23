Rita Ora Confronted Gordon Ramsay About Being Turned Away From His Restaurant

Rita Ora recently appeared The Jonathan Ross Show to perform her new single "Anywhere." While there, she also sat down to chat with Ross and fellow guests and super-famous Brits, Ed Sheeran and Gordon Ramsay. In the midst of their friendly conversation, the singer took the opportunity to confront Chef Ramsay about an unfortunate situation she was recently in at one of his restaurants and things got a little bit awkward.
It all started when host Jonathan Ross asked Rita Ora if she had ever eaten at one of Ramsay's restaurants, and she was very honest with her answer. She explained, "Well, actually, funny little story. I mean, I was wanting to, I mean like everybody else that wants to go eat in a Ramsay restaurant and then, I just didn't get in." This revelation had the audience absolutely aghast, and even Ramsay started to look a bit uneasy.
Ora went on to share that she thought that she wasn't let into the restaurant because of what she was wearing. She told Ross and Ramsay, "I went in. I obviously — I wasn't dressed the part. I walked in and was like 'Oo I'd love a little, like, meal, you know?' and they were just like, 'no, this isn't happening for you.'" She went on to admit that, true to her usual tomboy-ish style, at the time that she tried to eat at the restaurant, she was wearing a tracksuit and sneakers.
Though Rita Ora was probably right about not being in compliance with the restaurant's dress code, Gordon Ramsay still seemed pretty upset by the fact that someone on his staff had denied the singer a meal at his restaurant. Ora must have seen some guilt in his face, so she jumped on the opportunity. She asked, "You know what one day — can I just asked now? Can I come to one of your restaurants?" Ramsay's response was a resounding, "Yes you can!"
We thought that may have been the end of it, but the chef pressed Ora for more details about which restaurant she had tried to dine at. However, she knew that he would raise hell at whichever restaurant it was, so she kept he mouth shut. They ended the interview by sipping on shots of very strong Kosovan brandy from Rita Ora's home country, which seems like a pretty good way to put the past behind you.
