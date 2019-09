These Two Hollywood Icons Are Sharing Their Own Stories Of Sexual Harassment

But does Weinstein's behaviour really come as that huge of a surprise? For nearly a century, women in the film industry have shared their experiences with harassment and assaults at the hands of high-profile men, only to later be accused of lying. Just take one look back at how people treated Virginia Rappe when she accused comedian Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle of raping her in 1921. Rather than comfort her, people lamented how her allegations spurred the demise of Arbuckle's career.