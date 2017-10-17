How To Dress Up As A Cat For Halloween & Not Look Basic

The one thing you can count on seeing at every single Halloween party — from a high-class rooftop affair to a gathering in your best friend's basement — is a person dressed as a cat. It's inevitable, because the humble kitty costume has been immortalised as the easiest and most versatile Halloween ensemble.
And since we take our inspiration for just about everything else from celebrities, why not look back at some of the most iconic cat outfits they've worn over the past decade to inspire our looks this year? From Taylor Swift's cat ears in the 22 music video to Fergie's interpretation of Choupette, here's proof that you can make your feline getup feel fresh.