Triangle Braids Are The Protective Style Celebs Are Loving This Autumn

If summer is for wash-and-gos, then fall and winter were made for box braids. If you're growing out a tapered cut or overworked your 'fro with one too many shampoos, then a protective style is an easy-peasy way to make sure your curls and coils are poppin' come springtime.
But what happens when you're in a braid rut? "The word 'box' makes you believe you can only section the hair in this form," Vernon François, celebrity hairstylist and founder of the Vernon François Collection, tells us. "For me, this doesn’t suit the majority of faces."
So Vernon, along with stylists all over the country, are switching up the shapes by using triangular parts, especially towards the front. "I find this beautifully frames the face and makes my clients feel elegant," he says. Stasha Harris of Brooklyn's Magic Fingers Studio agrees. "Triangle braids are just more stylish and trendy now," she says. "At least 95% of my box braid clients get these parts."
Looking for a change? Ahead, see some of the triangle braids that we're loving — and get a few more tips from Harris.