James Corden Apologises For Making Harvey Weinstein Jokes

While hosting the amFAR gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, Corden tried his hand at making jokes about Harvey Weinstein , the film mogul accused of sexually harassing, assaulting, and raping multiple women . Corden, who is well known for his happy-go-lucky Carpool Karaoke sketches, kicked off the star-studded event by saying, "This is a beautiful room, this is a beautiful night here in LA. It is so beautiful that Harvey Weinstein asked tonight up to his hotel room to give him a massage."