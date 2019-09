Patricia Arquette Has Also Just Accused Oliver Stone Of Sexual Harassment

"Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie. We talked about the Material which was very sexual.The meeting was professional," she began a thread on Twitter . "Then I received from him long stem jungle roses. It's not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird. I ignored it. Then his assistant called to make sure it got them. I thanked them. He then invited me to a screening of Natual [sic] Born Killers. Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me. The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom. He said 'Why did you bring him?' I said 'Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver.' Anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to."