Patricia Arquette Has Also Just Accused Oliver Stone Of Sexual Harassment

Updated: 10/13/2017 11:45am
Following director Oliver Stone's defence of producer Harvey Weinstein, actress Patricia Arquette joins former Playmate Carrie Stevens in accusing Stone of misconduct.
"Years ago Oliver Stone wanted me to do a movie. We talked about the Material which was very sexual.The meeting was professional," she began a thread on Twitter. "Then I received from him long stem jungle roses. It's not uncommon to receive flowers but something about them felt weird. I ignored it. Then his assistant called to make sure it got them. I thanked them. He then invited me to a screening of Natual [sic] Born Killers. Something felt weird so I asked my boyfriend to go with me. The room was packed. Oliver stopped me coming out of the bathroom. He said 'Why did you bring him?' I said 'Why is it a problem I brought him? It shouldn't be a problem. Think about THAT Oliver.' Anyway never heard about the movie again & didn't care to."
This story is developing and we will update as we learn more. The original story was published below at 10:45 a.m.
It's been, to put it mildly, a week. After the New York Times dropped a bombshell story on Friday accusing Harvey Weinstein of multiple instances of sexual misconduct, the floodgates opened for other women to come forward with their own stories involving the Hollywood producer. It also emboldened women and men to speak out about other uncomfortable instances they said they've had with men all over the industry, including, most recently, Oliver Stone.
The writer, producer, and director is behind films like Snowden and The Putin Interviews series, and he was one of a small number of people to come to Weinstein's defence following the allegations.
"I'm a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial," Stone said at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I believe a man shouldn't be condemned by a vigilante system. It's not easy what he's going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn't really know him. I've heard horror stories on everyone in the business, so I'm not going to comment on gossip. I'll wait and see, which is the right thing to do."
Upon reading this article, former Playmate Carrie Stevens responded with an allegation of her own. This time, against Stone himself.
"When I heard about Harvey, I recalled Oliver walking past me & grabbing my boob as he walked out the front door of a party," she wrote. "Two of a kind!"
She expanded upon her accusation over on her Facebook page.
"I was only 22 years old," she wrote. "Oliver walked past me & grabbed my boob as he waltzed out the front door of a party. I still remember the cocky grin on his face like he got away with something."
She added more thoughts in the comments, writing, "Enough is enough. I am sure Oliver doesn't remember...but grabbing my boob was a blip in the map to him. But to me, I was humiliated and it was the first time I realized that some men have no interest in me as an actress, only as a sex object."
Stevens, like a growing number of other people, are calling for change.
"These douche bags are not above the law," she said. "And they should be held to the same standard as every other man."
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
