This Resurfaced Video Of Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa Making A Rape Joke Is Really, Really Bad

Meagan Fredette
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.
A video of Jason Momoa making a rape joke has resurfaced on Twitter. The video is from 2011's San Diego Comic-Con, where he appeared on a panel for Game of Thrones. His character Khal Drogo was a prominent character when the HBO show premiered that year.
In the video, he's seen empaneled with several members of the Game of Thrones cast, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), who is seated next to him, and played his (purchased) wife on the show.
"I love [fantasy] because there's so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and...rape beautiful women, and get away with it." Clarke purses her lips and shrugs ruefully as the crowd devolves into laughter. Almost every single member of the cast lowers their head, with some clapping their hands around their face, clearly mortified.
His words are incredibly disappointing. It bears repeating: rape is not a joke. Sex, even consensual rough sex, is not rape. Rape is a sexually-based violent crime. Momoa's "joke" conflates the two, which is unfortunate, because the conversation has been working so diligently to point out the vast difference between the two. It is reminiscent of harmful insults lobbed at women online and in their day-to-day-life.
This is also factually inaccurate. In the show, Khal Drogo does rape Daenerys on their wedding night, but they do develop a mutually respectful, loving relationship. Drogo and Dany even learn to enjoy sex together. It should also be noted that in the source book series, A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, their marriage was consummated consensually.
Many fans of Game of Thrones and Aquaman characters took to Twitter to express their disappointment over his words.
Refinery29 has reached out to Jason Momoa's team and will update if we receive a response.
