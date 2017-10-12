Colton Haynes Says He Was Once "Paralysed" With Depression

Kimberly Truong
Contrary to what some people may believe, anyone can experience mental health issues, even if they're wealthy, they seem to have a lot of friends, or they have enviable careers.
On Tuesday, Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes shared a photo of himself to celebrate World Mental Health Day, writing that he had taken the photo while in the midst of a severe struggle with his mental well-being.
"This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do," he wrote.
Haynes said that although his career as an actor was at an all-time high at this point, he had been in bed crying and "paralysed" for three weeks, seemingly "with no explanation."
Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay . This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do. I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation. My personal life & career were at an all time high. I've talked about this before but I can't stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments. I've struggled with Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it's not something that should go untreated or uncared for. I know a lot of people don't understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic...but it's a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It's not easy. So let's all take a second to reach out to those in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement. A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease...you aren't alone. ❤️❤️❤️

"I've talked about this before but I can't stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments," Haynes wrote. "I've struggled with Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it's not something that should go untreated or uncared for."
His post makes an excellent point about who can be affected by mental health problems: anyone. Mental health issues don't discriminate, even if your life seems to be going well, or if you have a fair amount of privilege. While privilege might give you more access to help, it doesn't mean that you won't experience illnesses such as anxiety and depression.
"So let's all take a second to reach out to those in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement," he wrote. "A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease...you aren't alone."
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call Mind on 0300 123 3393.
