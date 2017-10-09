Taylor Swift Is Getting SO Personal With Her Fans By Doing This On Social Media

The old Taylor Swift is dead, and in her place, we have a Taylor that sips tea and hangs out with snakes. She's scrubbed her social media accounts (save for some behind-the-scenes videos) and is generally laying very low, even with an imminent record drop.
One way she's coming out the shadows? She's skipping the press entirely and chatting directly with her fans. Glamour has the scoop that the "Look What You Made Me Do" star slid into Swiftie DMs over the weekend, giving some of her megafans the shock of a lifetime. She liked their pics, watched their Instagram stories, and commented on their selfies. "It's weird not to be able to hug you right now!!!!!!!," she replied to a a fan. Predictably, the Swifties lost it. Imagine getting phone notifications that your biggest icon just interacted with you on social media. You'd probably dissolve into happiness tears as well.
Her delighted fans uploaded screen shots of their golden Taylor Swift notifications. If this is the new Taylor Swift, we are so here for it.
I refuse to believe this is something that happened to ME. Forever crying and forever thankful for my best friend @taylorswift13 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kF2u3RBx37— Kelsey Q kq (@ts_kq) October 9, 2017
"I refuse to believe this is something that happened to ME. Forever crying and forever thankful for my best friend
@taylorswift13 ," a fan writes, along with selfies of herself sobbing. Our hearts are growing 13 sizes.
Taylor's comments on a fans Instagram live - "I'm still here dude!!!" https://t.co/E0sxsSiOhN pic.twitter.com/EXZkUXmql0— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017
This fan just happened to be on Instagram live when Taylor began leaving cute comments like "you look GORGEOUS," which we assume caused the Swiftie to FREAK OUT. In case she thought Taylor left the live stream, the Red queen made sure to let her know that "I'm still here dude!!!"
She liked 4 posts when I wasn’t even reblogging ?? I got taylurked I’m so happy I love this girl pic.twitter.com/jTitoAuY4b— Lee ? 11.10 (@loveswiftlee) October 8, 2017
She even popped up on a fan's Tumblr notifications. We love the term "Taylurked."
TAYLOR SWIFT JUST LITERALLY JOINED @nobodytrusttay LIVESTREAM!!! IM HAPPY FOR YOU BREE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Da2No8D9JT— STEPHANIE (@steffyswiftie) October 8, 2017
Taylor joined in on another live stream, commenting that "everyone on this is live stream is so sweet I can't deal," but it's safe to assume it's the Swift superfans who cannot deal.
