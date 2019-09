We took the question to a few dermatologists, including S. Manjula Jegasothy , a Miami-based dermatologist and clinical associate professor of dermatology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. As it turns out, the concept isn’t so farfetched after all. In fact, the healing powers of sulphurous mud go way back: “Sulfur, as long as the user is not allergic to it, reduces redness and inflammation in all skin types,” she says, adding that minerals selenium and zinc offer the same benefits. Dr. Jeannette Graf , a New York-based dermatologist and author of Stop Aging, Start Living, offers further benefits: “Sulfur is great for skin in terms of treating acne and rosacea, and mud pulls the impurities out of the skin.”