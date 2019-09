Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Proudly Shows Off Her Surgery Scar

And while Gomez and Raisa have now both posted their stories on their personal Instagram accounts, it was only this week that Raisa stepped out publicly for the first time since the news broke. Raisa, who wore a pretty sheer nude top with embellishments, chose the moment to proudly show off the surgery scar on the left side of her stomach. It was a subtle statement, but one that spoke volumes about the kind of person Raisa is and her values when it comes to friendship and beauty. And, it shows that she's continuing to use her platform to raise awareness for Lupus research