She also describes how Damon and Crowe made calls to help stop the story from being published. "Waxman alleges in the Wrap that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe called her “directly” to dispel the report," writes Vulture. If this is true, and we have no reason to believe the reporting is faulty, this is a terrible act on the part of these two actors. By not allowing Weinstein to be exposed sooner, they endangered more women. Their reported lack of integrity exposed a known sexual predator to even more victims because he would face no consequences.