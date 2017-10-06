The wait is finally over: the new emoji Unicode announced earlier this year are finally coming to iPhones. Apple announced that mermaids, crazy faces, takeout boxes, and more, will arrive with iOS 11.1.
The update will be available next week as part of Apple's public beta, which you can easily sign up for here to get first access. If you don't want to download the beta, you'll likely only need to wait a few weeks more for the software update to arrive on your iPhone.
Among the 56 new emoji characters, you'll find plenty that are perfect for a variety of upcoming occasions: Halloween celebrations, cold winter days, and times when you feel like your head is about to explode. Ahead, take a look at how 29 of the latest colourful icons will appear on your iPhone.