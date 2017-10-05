For the First Time Ever, A Black Model Opened The Louis Vuitton Show

What a blessing!! Wow! This is such an incredible and unbelievable moment! Not only for my first opening show to be Louis Vuitton but to make history as the first African American girl to open LV?!! Thank you @nicolasghesquiere @louisvuitton, @marieameliesauve, @paulhanlonhair, @patmcgrathreal, @ashleybrokaw and thank you to absolutely every person involved. Thank you God and everyone for all of the amazing support! I'm so glad more women of color are rocking the runways. It's so important that we stand up for ourselves and make a difference in this world. I'm so happy I was able to tell this beautiful story. I mean look at that coat! #louisvuitton is always #major. @WoodkidMusic @premiermodels @3mmodels @elitenyc @hookerthebooker @alexiacheval @okjanelle @hottattack #LouisVuitton #nicolasguesquiere #openinglook #exclusive #godisgood #blessed #PFW #janayefurman #ss18 #otto #modelsofcolor #firstblackgirl #heyjanaye #LVSS18 #blacklivesmatter #africanamerican #represent #makinghistory #shadesofblackness

A post shared by Janaye Furman (@iam_janaye) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT