Dear Dana Loesch, Shut Up.

So, what is our problem? It’s our messed up ideology. There’s no good reason why the Average Joe needs to be able to buy semi-automatic weapons and silencers, and explanations around ideas of “freedom” and the Constitutions are misguided fantasy at this point. The lack of critical thinking from conservatives when talking about the 2nd Amendment and the context for why it was created is just tired. Dana Loesch, for example, has been retweeting unconfirmed reports that the shooter allegedly used an illegally obtained weapon bought on the black market. Guess what? Plenty of people who’ve committed acts of violence with guns used weapons that they were legally permitted to buy and carry. In the sale of guns in the U.S., the line between the legal market and the black market gets blurrier by the day as our representatives continue to legalise more and more deadly weapons and traffickers get around the ever-decreasing number of laws that are intact. Stocks for weapons manufactures are going up in the wake of the attack as investors anticipate stricter gun laws; there’s money in violence in more ways than one.