Dear Dana Loesch, Shut Up.

As someone who grew up in the South, I’ve heard all of these flimsy (and downright troubling) “arguments” for years. When I was younger, I knew people whose parents who’d talk about their “gun closets” the way celebrities discuss having an entire room for shoes. “But the door is always locked!” these parents would say after admiring their stash, thinking that somehow made it better. No one ever deconstructed this argument as to why these people in suburbia needed weapons in their houses, or the fact that if their kids (or others) really wanted to get in that gun room, there were a million ways to do it. It’s not about safety; it’s about gun culture.