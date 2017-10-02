What We Know About The Victims Of The Las Vegas Shooting, So Far

Details are emerging about the dozens of people killed in Sunday's mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.
An off-duty police officer, a 20-year-old college student, and a nurse from Tennessee were among the 59 confirmed fatalities. At least 527 more were injured in the attack by a gunman who opened fire on a crowd of about 22,000 concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest festival.
"The identification process of all of the injured and the deceased will take time, so authorities are asking the public for patience," the police department said in a press release this morning. Police advise calling 1-866-535-5654 if you're looking for missing family members or friends.
Nevada Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen tweeted this morning that he was visiting some of the injured people at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas. He said he was told 92 of the 190 patients do not have IDs on them.
Ahead, what we know so far about the victims of the shooting.
