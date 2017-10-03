Tom Petty's Daughter Turned Her Instagram Into A Touching Tribute To Her Late Father

Tom Petty passed away on October 2 at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica. At just 66 years old, the legendary musician died after suffering from cardiac arrest. The already traumatic event was made even more upsetting thanks to a mix-up with sources that led to outlets prematurely reporting his death. This was upsetting to fans, but even more so to Petty's daughter, AnnaKim Violette. In the midst of the confusion, she took to Instagram to scold the publications who incorrectly reported his death:
"my dad is not dead yet but your fucking magazine is ⚡️⚡️⚡️your slime? has been pieces of tabloid dog shit. You put the worst artists on your covers do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because your articles and photos are so dated. I will fucking shit down your throat and your family's . Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. Fuck u"
Tom died later that same evening.
Throughout the night, AnnaKim continued posting on the social media, and changed her name, username, and bio to be tributes to her father. Her username was "dadlivesmatteronelove" and her name is listed as "Ilovemyfamily." She changed her username at the time of publish to "inviteloveinvitelove." Her bio reads: "Please respect my family and me we are fucking bad ass much love to you dear one."
She then began posting old and recent pictures of her father and his work, accompanied by captions like this one:
"One week ago today I was watching my dad play?we showed up rushed to our seats?I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark?sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs?everyone grew up on these songs???this is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life??my father loves music more than anything and always put music first?it's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music?I love his class honesty and how strange and funny he is?Tom Petty is an American Icon because his heart has always put human rights first. We are one?I love you dad your songs are dreams manifested ?⚡️"
