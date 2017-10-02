Starbucks Has Elevated The Pumpkin Spice Latte & It Will Never Be The Same

Fans of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte have already been downing the sweet, sweet fall elixir for weeks now, but for a limited time, their favourite seasonal beverage is going to get even better. According to Business Insider, for just a few days, the coffee chain will be topping the PSL with pumpkin spice whipped cream.
Starbucks ran a similar pumpkin spice promo last year, but its ephemeral nature and blink-and-it's-gone time window may have had fans experiencing a sort of whipped cream whiplash. This year, the special pumpkin spice whipped cream will grace its respective latte from Thursday 5th October until Sunday 8th October.
Available at participating locations throughout the U.S.A. and Canada, it's likely that the soft orange fluff will be filling your social media feeds this weekend. Unfortunately, there's no word as to whether the promotion will be available in the U.K., but we live in desperate hope.
Business Insider reports that the whipped topping will feature a blend of "pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg." Autumnal drinks, such as the PSL and its Frappuccino brethren, will all get the limited-edition topping, but that doesn't mean that other drinks won't get in on the action, too. Thanks to Starbucks' lenient customisation policies, creative coffee consumers will be able to add the pumpkin spice whipped cream to any drink they please, including any secret recipes that they've perfected. This year's new drinks, the maple pecan latte and pumpkin cheesecake Frappuccino, could get their fall factor dialled up with the addition of the new whip, so fans can go ahead and ask for it with abandon.
Starbucks has played around with its whipped cream in the past. Teen Vogue notes that the chain has infused it with both chocolate and espresso for other special beverages, such as the long-gone Caffe Espresso, Double Double Fudge Bar, and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccinos. And of course, nobody can forget the summer staple s'mores Frapp, which gets finished with a marshmallow-flavoured whipped cream.
